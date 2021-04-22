Environmental Tour of Bayonne: Shawn LaTourette, Acting Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP), met with Mayor Jimmy Davis and toured Bayonne to view progress on various environmental projects. They are shown here at the former Texaco site where an environmental clean-up has been taking place. Pictured left to right: Acting NJDEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette, Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis, Kerry Kirk Pflugh (Director, Local Government Assistance, NJDEP), and Alan Miller (Manager, Community Collaborative Initiative, NJDEP).



Share this: