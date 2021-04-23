Bayonne second quarter property taxes due by grace date of Monday, May 10

The Bayonne Tax Collector’s Office announced that second quarter property tax payments are due on Monday, May 10. The nominal legal due date for the tax bills is Saturday, May 1, which is not a business day. The City Council authorized a grace period through the close of business on Monday, May 10. Payments made by that date will avoid a late fee. Property owners may pay their taxes by mail or in person at City Hall, 630 Avenue C, or at Bayonne branches of BCB Community Bank, or through the City of Bayonne website, www.bayonnenj.org.

By state law, quarterly payments received after the close of business on Monday, May 10, will incur interest charges dating back to Saturday, May 1, the nominal, legal due date for the second quarter. For anyone making payment in person on May 10, the Tax Collector’s Office strongly recommends paying in person at City Hall before the close of business that day at 4:30 p.m. There are boxes inside the two sets of front doors at City Hall where taxpayers can drop off various payments. Be sure to drop your tax payment in the tax box, which is on the left-hand side between the two sets of doors.

Those who handle their property taxes through their monthly mortgage payments should have received advice copies of the property tax bills in the most recent tax mailing. They should continue paying their property taxes through their mortgages.