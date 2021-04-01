Bayonne Residents Need to Wrap Mattresses for Curbside Pick-Up

Bayonne Mayor Davis advised Bayonne residents to wrap mattresses that they want to be picked up by sanitation crews. The mattresses can be wrapped either in plastic or in mattress covers. Mayor Davis said,

“Due to current health concerns, the mattresses must be wrapped for the protection of the sanitation workers.” The Bayonne Department of Public Works estimates that Bayonne residents dispose of five to twelve mattresses per week.

This issue has arisen recently, because some sanitation workers have bypassed unwrapped mattresses. City officials want to make sure that residents set out wrapped mattresses for curbside pick-up, so that they will be picked up and not become eyesores on local streets.