Bayonne office of emergency management covid 19 update april 22, 2021

How can I be vaccinated?

ALL ADULTS in NJ are eligible to be vaccinated. Bayonne will be getting Pfizer, increasing our eligibility to ages 16 and over. The Pfizer vaccine will be available on May 3rd, we will continue to use Moderna all next week (4/26-4/30). The City of Bayonne is vaccinating our residents at the Korpi Ice Rink (behind BHS). You can call our new call center at 201-537-4818 (M-F 9am-5pm) to speak with a scheduler. If you prefer to be vaccinated at the BMC (Moderna), you can leave a voicemail at 201-858-6088 with your name, DOB, and contact number and await a scheduler to call you back.

Hudson County is vaccinating Bayonne residents at the Hudson County OEM site in Kearny. You can register for this site by going to hudsoncovidvax.org.

Covid-19 in Bayonne?

There are seven (7) Bayonne residents that are Covid-19 positive that are currently admitted to the Bayonne Medical Center. Please continue to use all safety practices to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Being vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from serious illness, should you contract the virus.

Where can I get tested for Covid-19?

There are many places for you to be tested. The City of Bayonne continues to perform PCR testing at Ahern Veterans Stadium. This testing is done on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1pm-7pm and Saturdays from 9am-2pm.