BAYONNE OEM WEEKLY UPDATE COVID-19 VACCINATION

Have questions about getting vaccinated in Bayonne?

How can I be vaccinated?





There are numerous options. The City of Bayonne is vaccinating residents at the Bayonne Medical Center and RWJ Barnabas Satellite Hospital. You can call 201-858-6088 and leave your name, date of birth, and phone number and someone will call you to be scheduled. The City of Bayonne is also vaccinating residents at the Bayonne Community Museum each Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Appointments for this location open each Friday morning (12:01am) at bayonne.mhonsite.com. Use authorization code: Bayonne21 to start the registration process.

Hudson County is vaccinating Bayonne residents at the Hudson County OEM site in Kearny. You can register for this site by going to hudsoncovidvax.org.

There are numerous private locations now offering the vaccine. These include: StopNShop, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Brockmans, Hudacko’s, RiteAid, and others.

I called the Bayonne number back in January, and I have not received a call yet. Why is it taking so long?

As stated above, there are thousands of eligible residents. This process takes time, as we schedule the maximum amount of people that our dosage allotment allows. Now that there are more options, we expect the rate of vaccinations to increase quickly. Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated!

Where can I get tested for Covid-19?

There are many places for you to be tested. The City of Bayonne continues to perform PCR testing at Ahern Veterans Stadium. This testing is done on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1pm-7pm and Saturdays from 9am-2pm.