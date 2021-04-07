Bayonne Library Presents Summit on Autism With Dr. Kerry Magro on Friday, April 16





On Friday, April 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., the Bayonne Public Library will present an autism summit with Dr. Kerry Magro, a best-selling author, public speaker, and autism self-advocate. The program will include several panel discussions available online via Zoom. There will be presentations for educators, therapists, and parents. Discussion topics will include such items as helping people with autism across the lifespan; neurodiversity; preventing bullying; building connections; self-advocacy and advocacy for society.

The registration link: https://www.bayonnelibrary.org/summit2021 The Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/355448472462792/

Quote from speaker: “As we celebrate April’s World Autism Month, I applaud Bayonne Public Library for offering this event for our community. As someone who used to be nonverbal and today has their doctorate and is a professional speaker, I’m excited about the opportunity to educate to help break down barriers.”