Newark Bay Ferry Service for Bayonne Discussed at Virtual Meeting

On Thursday, March 5, officials from the Hudson County Planning Department led a discussion about the possibilities for ferry service to and from the west side of Bayonne. Meeting virtually, more than fifty people took part in the event. The discussion included Hudson County officials, City of Bayonne representatives, real estate developers, Bayonne commuters, and others. (Note: Possible ferry service on Newark Bay – on Bayonne’s west side – is not to be confused with ferry service to New York that has already been planned between the former Military Ocean Terminal – on Bayonne’s east side.)

Kevin Force, Principal Planner from the Hudson County Department of Planning, cited several reasons for the county’s interest in ferries. Hudson County’s dense population, waterfront access, congested roadways, and crowded transit systems all point to the need to expand local transportation options. Force polled meeting participants about the factors involved in taking a ferry. The most important factor for participants was having a ferry that would travel to where they want to go. The second most important factor for participants was the availability of ferries and their schedules.

Among the areas Hudson County officials are studying for possible ferry service are Bayonne’s west side (Newark Bay) waterfront; the Bayfront area on the west side of Jersey City; South Harrison; South Kearny; West New York; and Hoboken.