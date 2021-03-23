MOBILE MEXICAN CONSULATE IN BAYONNE

The Consulate General of Mexico in New York came to Bayonne in March to offer passport and ID card services to Mexican citizens who live in several cities throughout the tri-state area.

In Bayonne, the Mexican government issued its citizens new Mexican passports and ID cards with chips. Mexican diplomat Rosa Maria Betancourt Moreno and her colleagues brought mobile consular services to Bayonne for the sixth consecutive year. Ruben Arana of Bayonne, a Mexican-American contractor, worked with Council Member At-Large Juan Perez to bring the mobile consular program to Bayonne. Pictured left to right: Kevin Perez, Alexandra Arana, Council Member Juan Perez, Mayor Jimmy Davis, Mexican diplomat Rosa Maria Betancourt Moreno, Ruben Arana, Alejandra Montiel, and Federico Betancourt.