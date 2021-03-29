Mayor Fulop Opens 6th Vaccination Site to Prioritize newly Eligible Frontline Workers

Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Jersey City Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announce the opening of the City’s sixth vaccination site located near the Marin Boulevard Light Rail Station as New Jersey’s eligibility requirements expand to frontline workers, including all food and restaurant workers, grocery store workers, porters, hospitality workers, warehouse workers, those in the medical supply chain, and more. In step, the additional site opening today will significantly increase access and provide priority for these frontline workers.



