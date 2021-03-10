Mayor Fulop Announces Recreation & Youth Development Programs to Safely Resume, including Prestigious Summer Youth Works Program

Dept. of Recreation & Youth Development Activities and Programs to Return Starting Next Week with a Focus on Outdoor Opportunities

JERSEY CITY –Mayor Steven M. Fulop announced today the launch of the online application process for Jersey City Youth Works,a renowned multi-program initiative providing meaningful summer employment and enrichment opportunities to more than 3,000 youth, ages 15-24 years old since its inception in 2014.

This year’s Youth Works program will focus on outdoor jobs at the City’s two public pools, six summer camps, and various sports leagues. Working in partnership with the Department of Recreation & Youth Development, the Division of Parks will also utilize youth support for park maintenance to ensure safe, clean spaces are available for athletes, campers, and park-goers throughout the City.

“We are making strides towards a return to normalcy, which is particularly critical for our youth. We’ve worked to safely bring back our youth development and sports programming in order to empower our young residents who are at a pivotal age, because providing this hands-on approach to professional development will ultimately help shape their career paths and long-term goals,” said Mayor Fulop.

Department of Recreation & Youth Development programs that are set to return the week of March 15, 2021, include:

· Basketball

· Soccer

· Track & Field

· Tennis

· Skateboarding

· Bucket Drumming

“What I enjoyed about working at Rec during the summer is getting to meet new people in my community and making new connections in Jersey City,” said Jeremiah Yorker, a former Youth Works employee. “My motto is, ‘You are never too young to lead, and we are never too old to learn’ and Youth Works encapsulates exactly that, providing the support we need to continue pushing towards our goals and dreams.”

Summer camps will soon be offered at six locations citywide: Berry Lane Park, Enos Jones Park, Bayside Park, Martucci Field, Pershing Field, and Thomas McGovern Park (Country Village).



The application process for Jersey City Youth Works begins with the online application, which is now open through April 11, 2021. Individuals who are selected are then interviewed by representatives of participating organizations.