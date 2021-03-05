JCAC ANNOUNCES TWO NEW LOCAL ARTS GRANTS



Programs will Offer Funding and Support to Underserved Sectors of the City

The Jersey City Arts Council (JCAC) is proud to launch two new grant

opportunities for artists living in Jersey City: the Antenna Grant for Women in the Arts and the Jersey City Artist Recovery Fund. With these grants the JCAC hopes to provide increased arts education access to underserved groups and economic support for those in the community who have lost work due to COVID.



The Antenna Grant for Women in the Arts

Developed in partnership with artist Shamona Stokes, this scholarship grant will offer financial support and mentorship for young womxn (female identifying) in Jersey City pursuing a career in the arts. The program was initiated by Stokes, who sought to give back to the community by donating the profits from the sale of her large-scale sculpture Antenna. The grants are presented with further sponsorship from SILVERMAN, and will include practical opportunities such as connecting with professional artists and tours of Mana Contemporary.



The grant is open to womxn artists between the ages of 16-23 who show artistic promise and a commitment to pursuing a career in the visual arts. Priority will be given to artists of color and those with financial need.

