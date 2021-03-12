Hudson County Executive Tours New Hudson County Community College Student Center

Pictured at the tour in the foreground from left: Lisa Dougherty, HCCC Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment; Jasmine Ngin, SGA Director of Finance; Pamela Gardner, HCCC Trustee; Thomas DeGise, Hudson County Executive; Dr. Chris Reber, HCCC President; and students Tyler Sarmiento, Koral Booth, and Suleiny Rodriguez. Pictured in the background from left: Dr. Nicholas Chiaravollati, HCCC Vice President for External Affairs and Senior Counsel to the President; Veronica Gerosimo, HCCC Assistant Dean, Student Life and Leadership; Warren Rigby, 2019-2020 SGA President; Dr. David Clark, HCCC Associate Dean of Student Affairs; and Christian Rodriguez, SGA President.





Recently, Hudson County Community College (HCCC) students and staff provided Hudson County Executive Thomas A. DeGise with a tour of the recently completed Student Center at 81 Sip Avenue in Jersey City.



HCCC President Dr. Chris Reber and Mr. DeGise were joined by students and administrators in a tour of the renovated building, which was completed last March just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.



“This building represents a milestone for Hudson County Community College as it is the first, dedicated Student Center in the College’s 47-year history,” Dr. Reber stated. “We are exceedingly grateful to County Executive DeGise, the County Commissioners, HCCC Trustees, and everyone who assisted in making this dream a reality for our students.”



Dr. Reber said the $8.2 million renovation to a College-owned building was designed by

Di Cara| Rubino Architects to create a state-of-the-art setting that affords students the very best in technology, safety and convenience. The renovation by APS Contracting, Inc. included the addition of façade brick stained to match that of the adjoining HCCC Gabert Library; replacement of the existing roof; complete interior demolition; the addition of a new entrance vestibule; installation of new HVAC systems, elevators, emergency generator; and a direct, indoor connection to the Gabert Library. Wi Fi and computer stations are available throughout the building, as are “green” elements for energy efficiency and the sustainability of resources.



The HCCC Student Center’s first floor includes Student Lounges, Student Welcome Center, full-service Café, Veterans’ Lounge, and Security Command Center. The second floor houses offices for Student Life, Student Government and a variety of other student organizations, as well as an Open Lounge, and a large, Multipurpose Room for events and meetings. The office of the College’s Security, Custodial and Facilities Departments, and storage space are located on the lower level.



The new HCCC Student Center is the latest of several construction projects undertaken by HCCC that have transformed Journal Square. It is representative of the College’s mission to serve its diverse communities with inclusive educational programs and services that promote student success, socioeconomic mobility, and provide resources for growth. Students can meet outside the classroom, share ideas and values, assist and advise one another, pursue career and employment opportunities, develop better understanding of diverse cultures, and build longstanding relationships.



The project was financed with Chapter 12 funding, a state program for county colleges that is funded through State and County capital bond financing. All of the College’s capital improvement endeavors have been completed with appropriated capital. As a result, the College does not carry any capital debt, and not one dollar of student tuition is utilized for debt.# # #



About Hudson County Community College

Hudson County Community College serves more than 18,000 credit and non-credit students annually. The College offers more than 60 degree and certificate programs, including award-winning English as a Second Language, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), Culinary Arts/Hospitality Management, Nursing and Health Sciences, and Fine and Performing Arts. The HCCC Culinary/Hospitality Management program was ranked number six in the U.S. by Best Choice Schools. Over 94% of HCCC Nursing program graduates passed the NCLEX first time out, placing the program’s graduates in the top tier of two- and four-year nursing programs nationwide. In 2017, the Equality of Opportunity Project ranked HCCC in the top 5% of 2,200 U.S. higher education institutions for social mobility.



HCCC has partnerships with every major four-year college and university in the greater New Jersey-New York area and beyond, accommodating seamless transfer of credits for further undergraduate and graduate education.