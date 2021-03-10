HOBOKEN- Quality of life construction updates on Northwest Resiliency Park, flood infrastructure projects





Source Nixle

The City of Hoboken is continuing with a number of quality of life projects this week. Below are construction updates on the 5-acre Northwest Resiliency Park, flood infrastructure projects with the North Hudson Sewerage Authority (NHSA), and utility maintenance by NHSA and SUEZ. Schedules may change pending weather conditions.



To see a map of active road closures in Hoboken, please visit https://streets.populus.ai/hoboken/closures



Northwest Resiliency Park



Construction continues on the 5-acre Northwest Resiliency Park, which will be New Jersey’s largest resiliency park. The park will have above and below ground infrastructure to withhold up to 2 million gallons of rainwater to help mitigate local flooding. The contractor will undertake the following activities this week, subject to weather conditions and snow cover on the project site: