CITY OF BAYONNE TO SET UP ADDITIONAL VACCINE SITE AT MUSEUM ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17



Bayonne Mayor James Davis



Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the City of Bayonne is setting up an additional site for the Coronavirus vaccine at the Bayonne Community Museum, which is located at 9th Street and Broadway. Vaccinations will start at that location by appointment only on Wednesday, March 17. Mayor Davis said, “The goal of opening the museum building as a major vaccination center is to double Bayonne’s vaccination capacity each week. Having this additional location will help us achieve the goal of vaccinating the majority of our adult residents.” During the first week, vaccinations will take place on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. After that, vaccinations at that site will take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The schedule will be adjusted as needed as the vaccine supply increases.

The City of Bayonne is contracting with Mobile Health, a New York-based company, to administer a major portion of the local vaccination program.