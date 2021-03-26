Bayonne Vaccination Volunteer Honored By City and County

Honoring a local vaccine volunteer: The City of Bayonne and the County of Hudson are honoring Emilia Cruz, RN for her service as a volunteer vaccinator.

L to R – Dr. Vijay Singh, Suzanne Cavanaugh, RN, Emilia Cruz, RN, Mayor Jimmy Davis, Trina Boyd-Clyburn, Director of Nursing.

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the County of Hudson and the City of Bayonne are honoring Emilia Cruz, RN, for her service as volunteer vaccinator at Bayonne Medical Center. Mayor Davis said, “Emilia Cruz called the City Hall nurses in the very start of the COVID vaccination clinic to offer her assistance on her time off to volunteer giving vaccines to Bayonne residents. She works just about every day she has off helping in the clinic, putting her expertise to work for the people of Bayonne. Emilia is truly worthy of being honored.”