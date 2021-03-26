BAYONNE OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT IMPORTANT INFORMATION COVID -19 UPDATE

OEM WEEKLY UPDATE 3/25/21

The Bayonne OEM would like the residents of Bayonne to know…

Who can currently be vaccinated?

Healthcare workers, Public Safety Workers, Adults over 65, Any adult 18-64 with a serious medical condition, Teachers/Faculty/Staff of all grades (including PreK and Daycare), transportation workers, and many essential workers. The NJ Dept of Health and the Governor determine vaccine eligibility. More people will be added on 3/29. Please go to covid19.nj.gov for the complete list of eligible people.

Who do I contact to be vaccinated?

There are many options. If you have called (201-858-6088) or emailed (bayvax@baynj.org) to get your vaccine, you do NOT need to do anything else. Someone will call you to schedule your appointment. Please be patient as there are thousands of eligible residents on this list. A scheduler will call each person who has contacted us, however, it will take time as we can only schedule the number of residents that our dosage allotments allow. Your appointment will be either at BMC at 29 East 29th or the RWJB site at 519 Broadway.

What if I don’t want to wait for a scheduler to call me?

You have many other options. Mayor Davis and the City Council have just opened a second vaccine POD at the Bayonne Museum (229 Broadway). Appointments for this site open up each Thursday for the following week. Vaccines are given only on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at this site. You can register by going to http://bayonne.mhonsite.com. The entire registration process for the museum is done online. You can also go the Hudson County site in Kearny. You can register for this location by going to http://hudsoncovidvax.org. There are also other locations now offering the vaccine in Bayonne. They are: Walmart, StopNShop, RiteAid, Walgreens, CVS, and Riverside Medical. Please go to their websites to register at any of these locations.

I called the Bayonne number back in January, and I have not received a call yet. Why is it taking so long?

As stated above, there are thousands of eligible residents. This process takes time, as we schedule the maximum amount of people that our dosage allotment allows. Now that there are more options, we expect the rate of vaccinations to increase quickly. Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated!

What is the current status of Covid-19 in our city?

The Bayonne Department of Health continues to track all Bayonne residents that are currently positive for Covid-19. These numbers have been fluctuating over the past several weeks, and we are currently under 200 residents that are Covid-19 Positive. We are all reminded to continue to practice the safety tips that have been in place to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Where can I get tested for Covid-19?

There are many places for you to be tested. The City of Bayonne continues to perform PCR testing at Ahern Veterans Stadium. This testing is done on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1pm-7pm and Saturdays from 9am-2pm.