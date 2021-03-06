BAYONNE COVID-19 UPDATE MARCH 4, 2021

POSITIVE CASES CONTINUE TO DECLINE IN BAYONNE

HOW TO REGISTER FOR THE VACCINATION IN BAYONNE

Bayonne Mayor James Davis



Under the direction of Mayor Davis, OEM provides weekly updates on the status of Bayonne in relation to the COVID-19 Health Emergency. All efforts are now geared towards the vaccination process for our residents.

The Vaccination Rollout for New Jersey is currently in Phase 1A. Any healthcare worker, first responder, senior over 65, or anyone 18-64 with a serious medical condition is qualified to be vaccinated at this time.

Bayonne – Call 201-858-6088 or send email to bayvax@baynj.org, leave your name, date of birth, and contact number. A scheduler will call you. Please do not call or email multiple times and please be patient, as it may take several weeks for an appointment . Please do not call the hospital or city hall to find your place on the list or to ask to be moved to the front of the line.

– Call 201-858-6088 or send email to bayvax@baynj.org, leave your name, date of birth, and contact number. A scheduler will call you. Please do not call or email multiple times and please be patient, as it may take several weeks for an appointment Hudson County – Register at www.hudsoncovidvax.org to receive the vaccine at our County site in Kearny, NJ.

– Register at www.hudsoncovidvax.org to receive the vaccine at our County site in Kearny, NJ. State – Register at www.covidvaccine.nj.gov to receive the vaccine at one of the State of New Jersey mega-sites.

– Register at www.covidvaccine.nj.gov to receive the vaccine at one of the State of New Jersey mega-sites. Private Sites – You can be vaccinated at the RiteAid (1097 B’way), Riverside Medical (432 B’way) and StopNShop (Lefante Way Shopping Center). Please go to their websites to register.

Covid-19 Prevention – Positive cases of the coronavirus continue to decline in Bayonne. We have less than 130 residents currently positive and 16 Covid-Positive residents are presently admitted to BMC. A new testing site has opened at Ahern Veterans Stadium. Tues/Thur 1pm -7pm and Sat 9am-2pm. NO Appointment needed. This test is PCR, it is free for those without insurance, and you can stay in your vehicle (if you drive). You can do either saliva or nasal test.