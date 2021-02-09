snowy owl in bayonne park

By Joe Calamito
How did you get here?
How far did you fly?
All speckled white and large with big yellow eyes
It is easy to see you don’t belong
In a city park with not much going on
Your majestic, and regal and you know it, you do
Watching from a high as they take pictures of you
Long lenses, snapping, snapping away
And I wondered as I watched, did you eat today?
The tundra, I read, you’re chosen spot, but here you sat
occupying a light post in a Bayonne park , parking lot
You made me laugh when you’d turn your head
Their eyes in their lenses their faces of dread
Hoping you wouldn’t move, for the perfect shot
And when they clicked you turned, you turned a lot
On purpose I guess, a small price to pay
To watch and observe a snowy owl today
The crowds are gone now they had their fill
And the media, well, just like the media always will
News today, and gone tomorrow
Yet I feel a sense of deep lasting sorrow
Not knowing your destination
Or if you survived
The piece of pizza
I left for your flight