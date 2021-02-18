Rosemarie Martinez selected as first hispanic Tax Collector for the City of Bayonne

Photo Courtesy Rosemarie Martinez as posted on TAPinto Bayonne

Rosemarie Martinez former Chief of Staff to Bayonne Mayor James Davis made history recently when the City Council of Bayonne unanimously voted to name her Bayonne’s City Tax Collector, giving her the distinct title as the first Hispanic to hold that position.

In her capacity as Chief of Staff to Mayor Davis she learned the inner working of the City, giving her experience with working with many departments and Leaders within Bayonne’s city government.

According to an article by Al Sullivan in TAPinto Bayonne, Mayor Jimmy Davis said that he appointed Martinez to the position, formerly filled by Joanne Sisk, because she is “extremely qualified for the job.”

Her education background is impressive, earning her a degree in Applied Sciences from Jersey City University and a Masters Degree in Public Administration from Rutgers University and her resume is equally impressive besides working as Chief of Staff for Mayor Davis, Martinez, was administrative assistant for then Hudson County Sheriff Juan Perez, and also assistant director of Rutgers Business School.

Working in the Tax Office since 2019 Martinez has passed all required courses and she said her priority as Tax Collector is to provide Bayonne residents with a more efficient service.