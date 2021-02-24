Mobile Covid Testing Unit in Bayonne

COVID-19 Testing Information
Give to those in need. Take a test for those who need you.
Testing will take place until capacity is reached
- Saturdays: 9AM – 3PM
- Tuesdays: 1PM – 7PM
- Thursdays: 1PM – 7PM
Veterans Stadium parking lot located at 198 Park Road, Bayonne, NJ
To expedite the process, please have the following documentation:
- Photo ID
- Health Insurance Card
- Two copies of Photo ID & Insurance Card
- Registration Form (completed on site)
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
The City of Bayonne is sponsoring a series of COVID-19 testing events. These are drive-thru events and will take place RAIN OR SHINE.
