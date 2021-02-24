Mobile Covid Testing Unit in Bayonne

COVID-19 Testing Information

Give to those in need. Take a test for those who need you.

Testing will take place until capacity is reached

Saturdays: 9AM – 3PM

Tuesdays: 1PM – 7PM

Thursdays: 1PM – 7PM

Veterans Stadium parking lot located at 198 Park Road, Bayonne, NJ

To expedite the process, please have the following documentation:

Photo ID

Health Insurance Card

Two copies of Photo ID & Insurance Card

Registration Form (completed on site)

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

The City of Bayonne is sponsoring a series of COVID-19 testing events. These are drive-thru events and will take place RAIN OR SHINE.