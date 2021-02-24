Mayor Fulop Announces Major Partnership with Entertainment Giant; $72M Restoration Plan will take Historic Loew’s Theatre to the Next Level

Devils Arena Entertainment, Operator of World-Renown Prudential Center and Home of New Jersey Devils, Selected to Restore and Maximize Music, Performance and Live Event Bookings at Iconic, 3,300-Seat Theatre

For Renderings click here.

Mayor Steven M. Fulop announced a new partnership with Devils Arena Entertainment (DAE), the largest purveyor of entertainment in New Jersey and operator of Prudential Center, one of North America’s top 10 most booked arenas, to move forward on a unique $72 million agreement for the transformative restoration of the historic Loew’s Theatre. The revitalization intends to transform the century-old theatre into a state-of-the-art 3,300-seat venue to attract both superstar and up-and-coming performing artists, serve as an engine of economic development and hub for the local Journal Square community, and expand Jersey City’s growing reputation as an unparalleled arts destination in New Jersey.