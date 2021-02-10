Mayor Fulop Announces 3rd Major Street Scape Upgrade; Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza

$6.7 Million Overhaul to make it One of NJ’s Premier Business Corridors JNewark Ave Pedestrian Plaza Permanency Follows Major Streetscape Upgrades to West Side and Central Avenues that Commenced in 2021

Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Municipal Council announced today a $6.7 million upgrade to the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza, finally giving it the permanency to create one of New Jersey’s premier destinations.

The Pedestrian Mall was first closed to vehicles in 2015 as an experiment to limit traffic and create a pedestrian destination. The plaza was expanded to a second block in 2018. Then, during the Covid-19 pandemic, it was expanded further to Grove Street between Montgomery Street and Christopher Columbus Drive as well as 1st Street and Newark Avenue.

“The creation of the Pedestrian Plaza was a risk our administration took when first elected as there was significant pushback, but I think over time it has become clear to everyone that the changes we made there have attracted more people, allowed more businesses to open, and created a destination spot for visitors and residents,” Mayor Fulop said.