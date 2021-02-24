Jersey City Vertical Farming Program to Open in Two Public Housing Locations, Targeting Most Vulnerable Residents; City Council Approval Slated for Feb 24th Meeting

World Economic Forum and AeroFarms Partnership Addresses Healthy Food Inequities with Increase Access and Education

For video, please click here.

A new partnership was announced today by Mayor Steven M. Fulop between AeroFarms, the world leader in vertical farming, and the Jersey City Housing Authority (JCHA) with a resolution going before the Jersey City Municipal Council this week to provide free, nutritious food to residents most in need by opening two vertical farming locations within public houses sites – Curries Woods and Marion Gardens. The public housing farming locations, which will be funded by the City, will greatly increase healthy food access where needed most while also encouraging our most vulnerable residents to pursue a healthier lifestyle.