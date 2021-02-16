Jersey City Approves 1,600 Households Rent and Utility Relief Grants to Help Low-income Residents Struggling amid the Pandemic

Jersey City Allocates over $2.5M in Direct Recovery Assistance to Help Prevent Eviction, Regardless of Immigration Status; City Announces 2nd Round of Rent Relief for May that will Allocate an Additional $7M in Rent/Utility Relief

Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins the Jersey City Economic Development Corporation (JCEDC)to award over $2.5 million in rent relief and utility assistance to over 1,600 low-income households throughout Jersey City who are among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the application process for the Jersey City COIVD-19 Hardship Assistance Program, every resident who applied for financial assistance and met initial program screening will be notified that they are eligible for $1,500 in hardship relief funds, with 95-percent of the grant money providing direct aid to residents in The Heights and south west sections of the City.