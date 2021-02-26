Covid-19 Testing at Ahern Veterans Stadium

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that Coronavirus drive-up testing will take place at Ahern Veterans Stadium in Bayonne on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, the testing site began on Tuesday, February 23. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, testing will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Testing will take place on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Testing will start on Tuesday, February 23 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Testing will occur until further notice.

The testing program for Bayonne is in partnership with Immediate Care-Walk In Co. of Red Bank NJ. A drive-through testing center, with walk-up individuals permitted, is being established in the parking lot behind Ahern Veterans Stadium. The stadium is located by Newark Bay near the foot of West 25th Street.

Immediate Care-Walk In Co. is entirely responsible for all aspects of the testing including the set-up, maintenance, and break-down of the testing site itself. Immediate Care-Walk In Co personnel will be the primary contact persons to all private vehicles and individuals approaching and contained within the zone.

The persons to be tested will drive or walk to the Ahern Veterans Stadium parking lot (northern entrance) and pull up in lanes (set up with cones) and they will be tested while inside their vehicle or standing in a designated area. They will walk their specimen into a container and fill out some paperwork. Total time is just a few minutes for each test. They will then depart via the southern exit of the lot.

Those being tested will have the option of doing either a self-administered saliva test or requesting a staff person to administer a nasal test. Results will be available in 48 to 72 hours.

Previously, testing sites in Bayonne included Bayonne Hospital and at the Bayonne Community Museum. Testing programs at those two sites have ended.