bayonne covid 19 update for 2/4/2021



Bayonne Mayor James Davis

Under the direction of Mayor Davis, OEM provides weekly updates on the status of Bayonne in relation to the COVID-19 Health Emergency. All efforts are now geared towards the vaccination process for our residents.

The Vaccination Rollout for New Jersey is currently in Phase 1A. Any healthcare worker, first responder, senior over 65, or anyone 16-64 with a serious medical condition is qualified to be vaccinated at this time.

Anyone in Phase 1A who wants to be vaccinated can choose among three paths. Please note that your second shot must be given at the same location of your first shot.

Bayonne – Call 201-858-6088 or send email to bayvax@baynj.org, leave your name, date of birth, and contact number. A scheduler will call you. Please do not call or email multiple times and please be patient, as it may take several weeks for an appointment . Please do not call the hospital or city hall to find your place on the list or to ask to be moved to the front of the line.

– Call 201-858-6088 or send email to bayvax@baynj.org, leave your name, date of birth, and contact number. A scheduler will call you. Please do not call or email multiple times and please be patient, as it may take several weeks for an appointment Hudson County – Register at www.hudsoncovidvax.org to receive the vaccine at our County site in Kearny, NJ.

– Register at www.hudsoncovidvax.org to receive the vaccine at our County site in Kearny, NJ. State – Register at www.covidvaccine.nj.gov to receive the vaccine at one of the State of New Jersey mega-sites.

Covid-19 Prevention – The current COVID-19 positive case count in Bayonne has been decreasing over the last few weeks, as evidenced by an increase of only 194 new cases this week (contrasted by ~350 – ~400 new cases a week for the last several weeks). Our current Covid-19 Positive Resident count is down to approximately 400. Please continue to practice “Covid-Sense” in all you do. Please get vaccinated whe