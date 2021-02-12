bayonne COVID-19 UPDATE 2/11/2021

Bayonne Mayor James Davis



Under the direction of Mayor Davis, OEM provides weekly updates on the status of Bayonne in relation to the COVID-19 Health Emergency. All efforts are now geared towards the vaccination process for our residents.

To date, just under 5.000 Bayonne residents have received the Covid-19 vaccination (either at BMC, HC/Kearny, or RWJB).

The Vaccination Rollout for New Jersey is currently in Phase 1A. Any healthcare worker, first responder, senior over 65, or anyone 16-64 with a serious medical condition is qualified to be vaccinated at this time.

Anyone in Phase 1A who wants to be vaccinated can choose among four paths. Please note that your second shot must be given at the same location of your first shot.

Bayonne – Call 201-858-6088 or send email to bayvax@baynj.org, leave your name, date of birth, and contact number. A scheduler will call you. Please do not call or email multiple times and please be patient, as it may take several weeks for an appointment . Please do not call the hospital or city hall to find your place on the list or to ask to be moved to the front of the line.

– Call 201-858-6088 or send email to bayvax@baynj.org, leave your name, date of birth, and contact number. A scheduler will call you. Please do not call or email multiple times and please be patient, as it may take several weeks for an appointment Hudson County – Register at www.hudsoncovidvax.org to receive the vaccine at our County site in Kearny, NJ.

– Register at www.hudsoncovidvax.org to receive the vaccine at our County site in Kearny, NJ. State – Register at www.covidvaccine.nj.gov to receive the vaccine at one of the State of New Jersey mega-sites.

– Register at www.covidvaccine.nj.gov to receive the vaccine at one of the State of New Jersey mega-sites. RiteAid/CVS – These pharmacies are now vaccinating people. You can make an appointment by visiting their websites.

Covid-19 Prevention – Positive cases of the coronavirus continue to decline in Bayonne. We have less than 400 residents currently positive and only 9 Covid-positive residents are presently admitted to BMC.