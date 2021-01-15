Hudson County Community College Receives $850, 000 Grant from JPMorgan Chase Foundation





The award will fund the College’s initiatives to address and improve

Hudson County’s COVID-related workforce challenges.

January 15, 2021, Jersey City, NJ – Hudson County Community College (HCCC) has been named the recipient of a one-year, $850,000 grant from the JPMorgan Chase Foundation. The grant will be utilized for a program the College developed to address the challenges of the economic crisis in Hudson County that were brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is designed to provide lasting improvement in the County’s workforce ecosystem.