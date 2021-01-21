HEART HEALTH FOR HUDSON COUNTY RESIDENTS

Dr. Pragnesh Gadhvi

The benefits of living in Hudson County are numerous, from proximity to New York City and a vast public transportation network to great neighborhoods filled with restaurants, bars and shopping.

But living in one of the most densely populated counties in the United States can also take a toll on cardiovascular health.

While most people are aware of the common risk factors risk for heart disease, such as hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, age and family history, there are lesser-known risk factors that can cause cardiovascular problems.

Among the risk factors that come with living in Hudson County are loud noises and air pollution, said Dr. Pragnesh Gadhvi, a board-certified specialist in adult cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology at Jersey City Medical Center — RWJBarnabas Health.