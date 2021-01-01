BAYONNE COVID UPDATE FOR 12/31/2020



Bayonne Mayor James Davis



Mayor Davis has informed us three Bayonne residents with COVID-19 have passed away. Three men, ages 76, 77, and 88 have recently died and also tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor Davis extends his deepest condolences, on behalf of all of Bayonne, to the families of this residents.

Under the direction of Mayor Davis, OEM provides weekly updates on the status of Bayonne in relation to the COVID-19 Health Emergency.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 376*

The number above reflects the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive.

OEM UPDATE: To date, 3,584 Bayonne residents have tested positive for COVID-19, regardless of where that test was given. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 92 Bayonne residents have died due to Coronavirus-related illnesses. 3,116 residents have recovered to date (discontinued isolation per CDC guidelines). As the numbers continue to rise, we urge everyone to please continue good hygiene, practice personal responsibility and social distancing. The State of NJ still requires masks to be worn inside businesses and whenever social-distancing cannot occur. Please go to www.covid19.nj.gov for the latest information.

BMC UPDATE: There are currently 21 Bayonne residents with COVID-19 admitted in the Bayonne Medical Center.

TESTING LOCATIONS: Please see the attachment to this update each week for list of testing locations in Bayonne.