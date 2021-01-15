BAYONNE COVID-19 UPDATE FOR 1/14/2021

Bayonne Mayor James Davis



Mayor Davis has informed us of the passing of a 46yr old male who also tested positive for COVID-19. On behalf of all of Bayonne, the Mayor sends his condolences to the family of this resident.

Under the direction of Mayor Davis, OEM provides weekly updates on the status of Bayonne in relation to the COVID-19 Health Emergency.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 467*

The number above reflects the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive.

OEM UPDATE: To date, 4,277 Bayonne residents have tested positive for COVID-19, regardless of where that test was given. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 93 Bayonne residents have died due to Coronavirus-related illnesses. 3,717 residents have recovered to date (discontinued isolation per CDC guidelines). There are currently 12 Covid-19 Positive Bayonne residents that are admitted to Bayonne Medical Center. Please see Mayor Davis’ weekly video update for latest information.

VACCINE UPDATE: NJ has moved all seniors (65+) and anyone 16-64 with serious health conditions into Phase 1A. Any Bayonne resident that is in Phase 1A can register to be vaccinated at our County Vaccination Site in South Kearny by going to www.hudsoncovidvax.org/vax/registration.

Any resident in Phase 1A that wants to be vaccinated in Bayonne can either call 201-858-6088 or email at bayvax@baynj.org to be placed on the list. Someone will call you to schedule appointment at BMC when more vaccine becomes available.