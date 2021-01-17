Art House Productions Announces Black Tom Island Radio Play

Art House Productions (Meredith Burns, Executive Director) is proud to announce their first audio play, Black Tom Island by Martin Casella available starting Monday, January 18 at 10:00am EST. This free audio play will be available for download on www.arthouseproductions.org and www.youtube.com/arthouseproductions. A free virtual panel discussion about the actual event featuring historians and the play’s creative team will take place on Sunday, February 7 at 3:00pm EST on Zoom.

Based on an actual incident that took place in Jersey City in 1916, Black Tom Island explores the first documented terrorist attack on American soil through the lens of a fictionalized Slovak immigrant and his wife who may or may not be involved in the attack. Funded in part through the Hudson County Historical Partnership Grant, the original project was imagined to include in-person readings on location in Jersey City, however, to adapt the project to the current safety guidelines, Casella’s play has been adapted as a radio play directed by Darren Lee with sound design by Megumi Katayama. The cast includes Michael Stewart Allen, Damian Buzzerio, Mason Hensley, and Jenna Krasowski.