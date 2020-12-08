Mayor Fulop Announces $10M to Transform Toxic Superfund Site into Brand New Waterfront Park for Jersey City Community

Over 500 Trees being Planted to Memorialize each Resident Who Died During COVID and Wasn’t Permitted a Proper Funeral Due to COVID Restrictions; Each Name will be part of a Memorial Wall at the Park

The design includes a pedestrian bridge to connect various sections of the park, a pollinator garden framing views to the Hackensack River, a waterfront walkway, as well as a grove of 502 trees. Each tree will represent a Jersey City resident who lost their life to the COVID-19 pandemic and were unable to receive the appropriate funeral services due to the safety protocols in place at the height of the contagion.