Jersey Mike’s Subs Makes $300,000 Challenge Grant to Wreaths Across America





Challenge Grant to Spur on a Matching Campaign for $15 Wreath Sponsorships for Placement at Arlington this December

Today, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) is proud to announce that Jersey Mike’s Subs, a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with more than 2,500 locations nationwide, has made a $300,000 challenge grant to support the mission to REMEMBER, HONOR, TEACH.

Through this donation, Jersey Mike’s has once again stepped up help WAA reach its goal of placing a live balsam veteran’s wreath on every headstone at Arlington National Cemetery. Starting today (Dec. 7), through Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, every $15 wreath sponsorship made at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/JerseyMikes will be matched by the company, up to $300,000!