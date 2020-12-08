Hudson County Community College Invites Everyone to Hunker Down and Enjoy Art, Insightful Discussions, Plus Yoga and Art Classes

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Department of Cultural Affairs (DOCA) will host online events in December that highlight the visual arts, influential community members, and more.

The month begins with the HCCC Student Art Exhibit curated by Fine Arts Professor and Coordinator Laurie Riccadonna, and Computer Arts Coordinator and Professor Jeremiah Teipen. The event marks the end of the Fall semester and celebrates students’ creativity in their classes. The exhibition, which will be presented in the HCCC Benjamin J. Dineen III and Dennis C. Hull Gallery, may be viewed now through December 18 at https://www.flickr.com/photos/dineenhullgallery/albums/72157716927451048. The students’ Portfolio Presentations will be offered on Friday, December 18, 10 a.m. via Webex.