Hudson COunty Community College FoundationS 23rd ANNUAL HOLIDAY fUNDRAISING GALA

The Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Foundation’s Annual Holiday Gala – a virtual “Gala @ Home” – was held on (Thursday, December 3) at 6 p.m. Proceeds from the celebration will fund scholarships for deserving students, the Foundation Art Collection, faculty development, and the College’s physical expansion.

HCCC President, Dr. Chris Reber, and Dr. Nicholas Chiaravalloti, Vice President of External Affairs & Senior Counsel to the President, opened the online event with a welcoming toast at the College’s official Facebook page, www.facebook.com/hcccedu

Donors to the event received a basket filled with a gourmet dinner prepared by chefs of the award-winning HCCC Culinary Arts Institute. The baskets contain cold seafood, antipasto, assorted cheeses, breads and crackers, a two-entrée dinner, desserts and beverages. The dinner baskets are being picked up at the College.

Paul Dillon, HCCC Associate Dean of Business, Culinary Arts, and Hospitality Management, will be honored at this year’s celebration. As a result of his leadership, the Foundation Gala is recognized as one of the most spectacular and enjoyable events in Hudson County.

Photo 1:

From left: HCCC President Dr. Chris Reber, 2019-20 Student Government President Warren Rigby and Dr. Nicholas Chiaravalloti, Vice President of External Affairs & Senior Counsel to the President, on ground at the College prior to the HCCC Foundation Annual Holiday Gala.