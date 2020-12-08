bAYONNE ‘S 3RD wARD cHRISTMAS tREE lIGHTING fRIDAY, dECEMBER 4, 2020

On Friday, Decemeber 4th, the Bayonne uptown tree lighting took place with a moment of silence and candle lighting for Bayonne’s 3rd Ward Councilman Gary La Pelusa deceased wife, Cherie.

Councilman La Pelusa’s children helped with the countdown and lighting. The event was live streamed to Facebook.

Councilman La Pelusa expressed his thanks to the following : UEZ coordinator Dee Dee Bottino and her husband Mark; UEZ Supervisor Matt Portenti, UEZ asst Supervisor Joe Terrano and their crew. Bayonne DPW, Bayonne OEM/Jr. Ferrante; The Bayonne Police Dept., Blue Dawg Entertainment & DJ Jose; Mayor Davis & the city council. Thanking all for making the night so special!!



Councilman LaPeusa and Children

Councilman LaPelusa with photo of his wife Cherie



UEZ Cooridnator Dee Bottino, Bayonne 2nd Ward Councilman Sal Gullace, Bayonne Councilman at Large Juan Perez and Bayonne 3rd Councilman Gary LaPelusa