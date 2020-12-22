NEW 2021 SCHEDULE FOR Bayonne garbage and recycling

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the City of Bayonne has adopted a new garbage and recycling schedule, effective January 2, 2021.

For purposes of garbage and recycling pick-ups, Bayonne will be divided into three zones: Zone 1 will run from 1st Street through 16th Street including Broadway. Zone 2 will run from 16th Street to 30th Street, including Broadway, Prospect Avenue, Avenue F, and Harbor Pointe (the former Alexan). Zone 3 will run from 30th Street to 63rd Street, including County Village (the development by the City Line, the Bayonne-Jersey City border), and all other thoroughfares between 30th and 31st Streets.