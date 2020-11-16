Resolution approved moving forward liberty science center high school

Mayor Fulop and Liberty Science Center Announce new Partnership with Hudson County to Create High School that will Reimagine Public Education

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins the Liberty Science Center (LSC) and Hudson County to announce an agreement by the Hudson County Board of Education of the Hudson County Schools of Technology to establish a unique public-private partnership for the creation of the new proposed Liberty Science High School, located within the new cutting-edge SciTech Scity. The planned 30-acre innovation campus, a “mini city of the future”, will be a revolutionary technological hub for students, innovators, entrepreneurs, and scientists working together to create a community for learning and innovation.