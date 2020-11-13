OMORFIA HAIR STUDIO BAYONNE HAS RIBBON CUTTING

Ribbon-cutting for Omorfia Hair Studio: City officials joinedthe staff of theOmorfia Hair Studio at their grand opening ceremony at 76 Avenue C in Bayonne. Mayor James M. Davis and City Council Members stopped by to help welcome our newest small business to the Bayonne. Pictured left to right: Toniann Cleary, Brianna Toro, First Ward Council Member Neil Carroll, Mayor James Davis, Giná Ferraro, owner Flora Ropas, Third Ward Council Member Gary LaPelusa, City Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski, Denna Hester, Gabriela Ogbin, and Jenna Carine.



