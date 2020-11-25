Mayor Fulop Appoints Elizabeth Castillo as Acting Director of the newly established Department of Finance

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop announces Elizabeth Castillo as the new Acting Director of the Department of Finance, established by the Mayor earlier this year to further develop fiscal policies and procedures for the benefit of Jersey City taxpayers. The new Acting Director will fill the position left vacant by the Department’s first-ever Director, John Metro, who was recently appointed the role of Acting Business Administrator by the Mayor.

Liz Castillo’s accounting career spans more than 21 years of combined experience in governmental, manufacturing, and managerial roles, during which time she also obtained state licensure as a Certified Municipal Financial Officer. As Acting Director, she will oversee five divisions within the Finance Department, including Management and Budget, Collections, Treasury and Debt Management, Accounts and Control, and Payroll.