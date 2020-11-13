Mayor Fulop Announces Approval for new School Incorporated into Downtown Redevelopment Project alongside Affordable Housing and Public Park Space

Administration’s Efforts to Leverage Development and Private Sector for Community Benefits comes to Fruition

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins City Council members to announce the approval to move forward with the Laurel and Saddlewood Court project as passed 7-1 by the municipal council last night. Construction will include over 800 residential units, of which 5% is mandated affordable housing, as well as major onsite stormwater capture improvements, a public park, and a new 50,000 square-foot public school for PreK-5 students – valued at nearly $25 million, at no cost to taxpayers.