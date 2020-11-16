General

LOOKING AHEAD, JCMC ER DOCTOR FINDS REASONS TO BE HOPEFUL

Like many in the medical profession in New Jersey, Dr. Deven Unadkat is concerned about the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases in New Jersey, especially in Hudson County.

Since flattening out over the summer, the number of new positive COVID-19 cases has been steadily climbing. On August 28, Hudson County’s seven-day average was 17. This week, the seven-day average rose to 249.

But Dr. Unadkat, the chair and medical director of the Emergency Medicine at Jersey City Medical Center, also sees a ray of hope.

