LIDL’S BAYONNE STORE HAS RIBBON CUTTING

Ribbon-Cutting at Grand Opening of Lidl’s Bayonne store: Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and City Council Members joined members of Lidl’s management for the ribbon-cutting at the store’s grand opening on November 18. The German-based grocery chain’s regional offices are located now in the same structure as the Bayonne store, which is located at 20 Goldsborough Drive by Route 440. The store was constructed on the former Military Ocean Terminal. Pictured left to right behind the ribbon: Baxter Burnworth (Director of Real Estate, Lidl U.S.); Cal Trew (Manager, Bayonne Lidl store); Mayor Jimmy Davis; City Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski; Third Ward Council Member Gary LaPelusa; and First Ward Council Member Neil Carroll.



