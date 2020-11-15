LEARN Infographics VIRTUALY FROM HUDSON COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

|Infographics
Boost your career by learning how to visually present data in a clear, effective manner. In this infographics course, students will explore approaches and concepts in technical illustration and infographics. Working with a skilled illustrator, students will learn methods for creating instructional illustrations that seamlessly communicate messages to diverse audiences.
Days: ThursdaysDates: December 3 – 17, 2020Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.Price: $65Participants will receive an email with details on how to access the live course 24 to 48 hours before the start of class.Register HereThis course includes:
• Visual Literacy and Interpretations
• Data Visualization
• Audience Awareness
• Psychology of Color
• Methods of Analysis
• Visual Design for Usability
• Design Elements and Principles
• Design Elements and Principles

• Effective Designs
