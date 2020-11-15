Join Catholic Cemeteries in Saluting All Veterans & Active SoldiersWatch New Video

In case you missed it Wednesday, November 11, here’s the Veterans Day video dedicated to all the men and women from past to present that have served and continue to serve the military in the five branches of the United States military. They include Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard.

While this video was recorded at Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum in North Arlington, there are veterans laid to rest at all of our locations including Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum in East Hanover, St. Gertrude Cemetery and Mausoleum in Colonia, Holy Name Cemetery and Mausoleum in Jersey City, Maryrest Cemetery and Mausoleum in Mahwah, and Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes.

There are veterans that have served in every war since the Civil War buried at our locations. We pray every day for the repose of their souls, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to their loved ones.



May God bless our veterans and active troops wherever they may be, and may God bless America. Click here or the American flag image above to watch video.