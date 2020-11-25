HUDSON COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOUNDAION TO HOLD 23RD aNNUAL hOLIDAY fUNDRAISING gALA

Paul Dillon, HCCC Associate Dean of Business, Culinary Arts, and Hospitality Management, will be honored at the virtual event.

The Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Foundation invites the community to participate in its Annual Holiday Gala. This year’s virtual “Gala @ Home” will take place on Thursday, December 3 at 6 p.m. Proceeds from the celebration will fund scholarships for deserving students, the Foundation Art Collection, faculty development, and the College’s physical expansion. Individual Dinner Tickets are $500 each. Full Scholarship Sponsorships are $4,800, and Partial Scholarship Sponsorships are $2,400. Other contributions are welcome. Tickets for the Gala and information about other donor opportunities may be obtained by contacting Mirta Sanchez at 201-360-4004 or msanchez@hccc.edu.