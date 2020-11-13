Eagle Scout Project Provides New Garden and Benches at Bayonne’s DiDomenico-16th Street Park

Eagle Scout project in DiDomenico-16th Street Park: A.J. Chiaravalloti of Boy Scout Troop #25 planned and organized the construction of a walled, circular garden with three six-ft.-long benches at DiDomenico-16th Street Park. The benches are dedicated to people who have been affected by the Coronavirus: those who passed away as a result of it; healthcare personnel and essential workers; and community volunteers. A.J. Chiaravalloti also raised the funds to complete the construction. The project was constructed on the lower level of the park. Scout Chiaravalloti consulted Third Ward Council Member Gary LaPelusa about which plants would work well in the circular garden. Scout Chiaravalloti worked in cooperation with the Bayonne Department of Public Works and DPW Director Tom Cotter.



