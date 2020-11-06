COVID 19 UPDATE FOR BAYONNE THIS WRITER IS ONE OF THEM WHO HAS IT

For months I have been posting these updates for the City of Bayonne never thinking that I too would become a statistic, today I am with COVID-19 and asking all my friends in Bayonne and Hudson County to please take these directives from your Mayor’s and the OEM serious. Wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands.

COVID-19 UPDATE 11/5/2020 BAYONNE

Mayor Davis has informed us of the passing of an 67yr male, who also tested positive for COVID-19. This passing is the 80th in Bayonne since the beginning of the pandemic. Mayor Davis extends his condolences, on behalf of all of Bayonne, to the family of this man.

Under the direction of Mayor Davis, OEM provides weekly updates on the status of Bayonne in relation to the COVID-19 Health Emergency.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 112*

OEM UPDATE: To date, 1,697 Bayonne residents have tested positive for COVID-19, regardless of where that test was given. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 80 Bayonne residents have died due to Coronavirus-related illnesses. 1,505 residents have recovered to date (discontinued isolation per CDC guidelines). As the numbers continue to rise, we urge everyone to please continue good hygiene, practice personal responsibility and social distancing. The State of NJ still requires masks to be worn inside businesses and whenever social-distancing cannot occur.

The number above reflects the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive.

BMC UPDATE: There are currently five (5) Bayonne residents with COVID-19 admitted in the Bayonne Medical Center.