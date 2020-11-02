BAYONNE TO HOLD FREE RABIES CLINIC FOR RESIDENTS’DOGS AND CATS ON SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the City of Bayonne will hold a free rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, November 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, on the lower level of DiDomenico-16th Street Park. The lower level of the park is located west of and downhill from West 16th Street and Avenue A. (Due to the Coronavirus, this year’s clinic will NOT take place at the fire house at 16th Street and Avenue A.) The clinic will handle dogs from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and cats from 11:00 a.m. 12:00 noon.

The clinic is only for dogs and cats owned by Bayonne residents. The clinic will not vaccinate any other kinds of animals. All pet owners must wear face masks at the event. All animals brought to the clinic must be on a leash and accompanied by an adult who will place the animal on the examination table. All cats must be in pet carriers. Owners must clean up after their animals. A licensed veterinarian will administer the vaccine at no charge. Unleashed animals and pets unaccompanied by adults will not be admitted. Pets must be four months of age or older to participate in the clinic.

Dog and cat licenses must be renewed by Monday, February 1, 2021. A late fee of $5 will be added to the license fee, beginning Tuesday, February 2, 2021 Residents with questions about licenses, rabies, and the clinic should contact the City Clerk’s Office at 201-858-6029.